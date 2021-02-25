City of Prichard to hold drive-through food pantry Saturday

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Prichard and the Prichard Community Development Council will have a mobile food pantry giveaway at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at A.J. Cooper Municipal Complex in Prichard.

The City of Prichard will give away a truckload of milk, juice, and some assorted meats until the food runs out on a first-come, first-served basis. ID is required.

This is a mobile food pantry, meaning that everyone will remain inside their vehicles and go through the line as directed. City of Prichard staff and volunteers will put the groceries in your vehicle so that the line can keep moving until everyone has been served.

A.J. Cooper Municipal Complex is at 216 East Prichard Ave. in Prichard. For more information, email TJ Pettway at tj.pettway@thecityorprichard.org.