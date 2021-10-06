City of Prichard releases photos of suspect involved in September hit-and-run

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Prichard has released images of a person they suspect to be involved in a hit-and-run that happened on St. Stephens Road last month.

On Sept. 10, a man was hit by a speeding truck that was driving northbound on St. Stephens Road. Investigators with the Prichard Police Department say the truck that hit the man was reported stolen from Schillinger Road and Airport Road near the Wal-Mart shopping area the day before.

Investigators have released photos of a suspect involved in the hit and run. Police say he was in the area at the time the truck was stolen, and Prichard Police are seeking him for questioning.

Prichard Police believe the person didn’t act alone in stealing the truck and say he might have been dropped off in the parking lot by someone else driving a red Toyota Solara convertible.







If you recognize the person in these images, call Prichard Police at 251-452-2211.