PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The identity of the man who was shot and killed at a gas station off of Meaher Street Saturday night has been released.

According to a city spokesperson from the City of Prichard, Demetrius Hunter, 22, was shot and killed at Brother Quick Shop Gas Station Saturday around 8 p.m. The spokesperson said Hunter was shot once in the torso.

Prichard Police, Mobile Police and Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputies were all called to investigate the shooting.

No suspects were in custody as of Sunday afternoon. Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact the Prichard Major Crime Division.