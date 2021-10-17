City of Prichard providing grants for local businesses affected by COVID-19

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Prichard is now accepting applications Oct.17 for the Small Business Grant Program in Prichard.

The Prichard Thrive Small Business Grant Application will provide financial assistance to help local business owners who are still recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds are aimed to cover operation and employee expenses.

Eligible businesses are:

The business must be based in the City of Prichard limits and have an active City of Prichard business license.

The business MUST be able to provide documentation that the business’s income has suffered due to COVID19.

This Grant is limited to businesses that have employed between 1-25 employees as of March 1, 2020. Must have been in existence on or before March 1, 2020. (Please provide a business license, incorporation paperwork, name reservation document, tax return, or bank statement reflecting this date (or prior) and bearing the name of the business)

The business must be a for-profit corporation, LLC, partnership, or sole proprietorship. The business must be registered and in good standing with the Alabama Secretary of State.

The business must be either owned by a low-moderate income household or employ full-time low-moderate income persons.

The business must be able to demonstrate that the operating assistance provided will enable the business to continue to operate and to provide continued employment to low-moderate income persons.

Business does not have any current unpaid code enforcement or tax liens and is not operating in violation of any state, federal or local laws

Owner/Applicant is not currently in bankruptcy and has not filed bankruptcy in the last 12 months.

No conflict of interest with the City of Prichard (i.e. the following persons cannot have ownership or financial interest in the assisted business, or be an employee of the assisted business: City of Prichard elected officials and their immediate family members or the City of Prichard staff/employees).

Ineligible businesses are:

Banks or other financial institutions

E-Commerce 2

Businesses where the primary products or services are oriented to specific ages (vaping, liquor stores, etc.)

Franchises, except for those franchises which are completely locally-owned and operated

No owner, officer, partner or principal actor of the business involved with financial mismanagement. This includes: “Business Owner(s) with any conviction(s) for financial crimes within the last 3 years, with Business Owner(s) defined as: Managing Members and/or Officers.”

National chains

Businesses engaged in any illegal activity

Sexually-oriented businesses City of Prichard Mayor’s Office Press Release Mayor Jimmie Gardner

Businesses restricted to patrons above the age of 18, sports teams, payday and title loan businesses, franchises/chains that cannot provide proof of independent ownership, firearm or other weapons dealers, passive real estate investments, non- profits.

The city of Prichard is urging residents to send applications now.

You can pick up an application at the Prichard City Clerk Office at 216 East Prichard Avenue in Prichard.