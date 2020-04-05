City of Prichard issues mandatory curfew

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Prichard has issued a mandatory curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Below is a statement from Mayor Jimmie Gardner.

Effective today, Mayor Jimmie Gardner issues a mandatory curfew for residents of Prichard from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.“On March 30, I announced a voluntary curfew for Prichard residents from dusk to dawn. However, given the troubling growth in COVID-19 infections, health department statistics, and the Governor’s stay-at-home order, I am upgrading the voluntary request to a mandatory order,” Mayor Jimmie Gardner said.

“Further, I am asking all of our citizens to shelter at home according to the state-issued stay-at-home order and to wear facial coverings when out to help slow the spread of Covid-19. This pandemic is serious and responsible for widespread deaths. Please take these orders seriously and abide by the requests to shelter in place and avoid contact with people who do not reside with you.

“If you are leaving home to get things that are essential to your survival such as food, medicine, or personal items, please complete these activities within the guidelines of the curfew order.

“Help us combat this serious health pandemic. Encourage your family and friends to follow the

directions provided by the CDC and other health care professionals. Please reach out to me with your thoughts or concerns on our Contact Us page or by sending a message on our Facebook Page – @MayorOfPrichard.”

Please direct any questions to the Office of the Mayor via email at communications@thecityofprichard.org or by telephone at (251) 452-7800, extension 8.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit and like/follow the Mayor’s Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/MayorOfPrichard/

The Contact Us page is located here: https://www.thecityofprichard.org/contact-us/

Additional information including past press releases is located here:

https://www.thecityofprichard.org/government/meet-the-mayor/mayors-communications/

Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner