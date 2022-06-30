PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard is like a lot of employers nowadays – in need of workers.

On Thursday, June 30, Prichard held a job fair at the Prichard Public Works Department.

Starting at 8 a.m., the parking lot was full and the City of Prichard spokesperson, TJ Pettway, said they had over 200 applicants throughout the day.

The job fair was for all experience levels and anybody 19 or older.

Each applicant had the opportunity to be interviewed at the job fair, some of which received callbacks while others were hired on spot.

“My job cut hours, I’m just trying to make more money,” said Jaylon Davis. “You know, get myself together and do things on my own.”

The open positions included diesel mechanics, lawn crew technicians, equipment operators, sanitation equipment operators and utility service workers.

The pay ranges from $10 to $19 an hour, depending on the position.

“The City of Prichard public works department is going through a revamp process looking for new employees to come into work for the City of Prichard, ” said Pettway. “As everybody knows, the city of Prichard is the city of champions so we’re looking for as many champions that we can to kind of come out and work for the public works department”

Pettway said the City of Prichard has 25 crew members and they were looking to fill roughly 15 more positions to get them to full capacity by the end of the day.

Prichard resident, Deominique Matthews, who attended the hiring event, said the job fair was a “good opportunity” and he’s happy to see the city hiring people in need of jobs.

“You can see they’re trying to do better,” said Deominique Matthews. “This is something like a start. You know, I can see the change.”