PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard Public Works Department is hosting a tire disposal event at Prichard Stadium Friday, Jan. 20, according to a release from the city.

You can drop off up to 10 tires at 1 Harold Clarke Ave from 8 a.m., to 3:30 p.m., free of charge. Only tires from Prichard households will be accepted. Businesses cannot dispose of tires at the event.

“This event is a good opportunity for residents to dispose of tires that were accumulated from personal use, illegally dumped on their property, or were on their property when they purchased it,” reads the release.

Rules and regulations

Tires mounted on rims will be accepted, but you must keep them separated from off-rim tires

Tractor tires over 4 feet in diameter must be cut into sections

Rubber equipment tracks will not be accepted

You are responsible for unloading your tires at the drop-off site.

Anyone who has any further questions is encouraged to call the Prichard Public Works Department at 251-452-7841 or email 311@thecityofprichard.org.