City of Prichard: “Garbage will not be collected on Thursday or Friday this week”

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard says there will be no collection of garbage on Thursday and Friday.

1. Those originally scheduled for garbage pick-up on (Thanksgiving) Thursday will have their garbage picked up one day earlier on Wednesday.

2. Those originally scheduled for a Friday pick-up will have their garbage picked up on Monday, November 30th.

3. Those originally scheduled for Monday, November 30th will be picked up on Tuesday, December 1st.

4. Those originally scheduled for Tuesday will be picked up on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thereafter, the original schedule will resume with Thursday pickups on Thursdays, etc

