City of Prichard, Feeding the Gulf Coast food pantry giveaway on Friday

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard will have a mobile food pantry giveaway at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 8th, at Prichard Municipal Stadium. The Feeding the Gulf Coast will give away a truckload of milk, juice, and some assorted meats until the food runs out on a first-come, first-served basis. ID is required starting at 1:00 p.m.

This is a mobile food pantry meaning that everyone will remain inside their vehicles and go through the line as directed. The City of Prichard staff and volunteers will put the groceries in your vehicle so that the line can keep moving until everyone has been served.

