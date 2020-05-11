City of Prichard celebrates Teacher Appreciation Day delivering meals for teachers

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard City Council and alumni picked up meals at Hart’s Fried Chicken Monday and delivered them to Vigor and Blount High Schools to honor teachers on the city’s Teacher Appreciation Day.
