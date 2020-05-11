City of Prichard celebrates Teacher Appreciation Day delivering meals for teachers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- If you have recently recovered from COVID-19, it's possible that the antibodies in your body can be used to help treat up to 3 other patients with just one donation of plasma.

Springhill Medical says this could directly help someone recover from COVID-19. The process is called Convalescent Plasma, and they say it is helping save lives. You may qualify if you are full recovered and have not have symptoms for at least 28 days or you are fully recovered, have not had symptoms for at least 14 days and have had a negative test result from a lab. The plasma donation process is similar to donating blood and takes about an hour. Plasma can be donated as often as twice a week.