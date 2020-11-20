City of Prichard cancels Christmas Parade

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Originally scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2020, the City of Prichard has canceled its Christmas Parade.

The City of Prichard says, “The leadership team is acting out of an abundance of caution regarding the statistics about the incidence COVID-19.”

But although the parade is canceled, a tree lighting ceremony will resume on Friday, December 4th at 6:30 p.m. where participants can practice social distancing.

More information will be shared Tuesday, November 24th regarding these plans.

