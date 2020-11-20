City of Prichard cancels Christmas Parade

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
city of prichard_1516150080111.jpg.jpg

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Originally scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2020, the City of Prichard has canceled its Christmas Parade.

The City of Prichard says, “The leadership team is acting out of an abundance of caution regarding the statistics about the incidence COVID-19.”

But although the parade is canceled, a tree lighting ceremony will resume on Friday, December 4th at 6:30 p.m. where participants can practice social distancing.

More information will be shared Tuesday, November 24th regarding these plans.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories