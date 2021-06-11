City of Prichard asks for patience amid trash, garbage delays

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard is asking for patience as the Prichard Public Works Department is experiencing delays in its trash and garbage collection service.

The delays are affecting all residents, but the city says trash and garbage will be picked up. The city says the pace of normal operations may be slowed because of staff shortages. The city says they believe trash and garbage collection will return to normal schedules “real soon.”

FULL RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF PRICHARD:

The City of Prichard want to ensure our residents that their trash and garbage will be picked up and ask for additional patience as Prichard Public Works Department continues to secure and deploy necessary resources to support curbside collections and keep the Department’s employees safe. PPW is currently experiencing delays in trash and garbage collection service, which is primarily affecting all residents.

The pace of return to normal operations may be slowed by ongoing challenges that PPW is facing with shortage of staff personnel. However, we are confident that our trash and garbage collections will return to their regular schedules real soon.

We are committed to providing residents with transparent information on these vital services and will be sharing updates as they develop on the temporary route’s updates.

Residents are reminded to: