MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard has announced Friday, March 18 that they are releasing a new smartphone app that will serve as a way to connect residents with responders quickly.

The new smartphone app will help provide information quickly and efficiently to everyone who has a smartphone in the City of Prichard. The app was developed to be an all-in-one platform, which will keep citizens connected. Officials with the City of Prichard said the app will offer quick access to items of public interest and will be easy to use. The features that can be used will include:

Mayor’s Office

City Council

Resources

Departments

Ordinances

Resolutions

FAQs

Social Media Platforms

The app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play. Click here to download the app.