City of Mobile’s Chief of Staff and Executive Director of Finance, Paul Wesch, passes away

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson has announced the passing of the City of Mobile’s Chief of Staff and Executive Director of Finance, Paul Wesch.

He shared the following:

It is with heavy hearts we are mourning the tragic loss of acting Chief of Staff and Executive Director of Finance, Paul Wesch. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Linda, their children and all of those who had the privilege of knowing Paul. Paul was highly respected and loved by our entire team. He was one of my very first administrative appointees, and in his seven years of service to our City, his depth of knowledge and experience have made an immeasurable and lasting impact. I had the utmost confidence and trust in Paul, as did our entire administrative team. He is irreplaceable and we will miss him dearly. Mayor Sandy Stimpson



