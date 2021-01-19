City of Mobile, USA Health working on electronic registration system for civic center vaccinations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson says the city and USA Health are working on an electronic registration system. It will put you into a queue based on your eligibility under the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Vaccine Allocation Plan, and you’ll be contacted once a vaccine becomes available to you.

This will only work for those who want to get the shot at the Mobile Civic Center. No word yet on when the mass vaccinations will begin at the civic center or when the electronic system will be up and running.