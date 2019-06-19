City of Mobile unveils new street signs along ‘Honorary Mel Showers Drive’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The honors keep on coming for WKRG legend Mel Showers.

The City of Mobile on Wednesday installed and unveiled new signs marking Honorary Mel Showers Drive and Honorary Mel Showers Avenue.

The signs are posted outside the WKRG Studios at 555 Broadcast Drive.

Mel retired from his regular anchoring duties in May after a stellar 50-year career at WKRG.

Luckily for fans, it’s just a semi-retirement, which means Mel will be coming back periodically to anchor the evening newscasts, including Wednesday night. So be sure to tune in!

Just this week, an exhibit celebrating Mel’s career opened at the History Museum of Mobile.