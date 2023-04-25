MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is partnering with Commonwealth National Bank to launch a new program to “help support and grow local small business” according to a release.

The “Building a Business Legacy” program will use a total of $4 million dedicated to loans for small businesses. Commonwealth National Bank is matching the the City of Mobile’s $2 million contribution.

The $2 million in funds from the city will come from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“As the loans are paid back, it will create a revolving fund that will make millions of dollars available to small businesses that might not otherwise qualify for a small business loan,” reads the release.