City of Mobile unveils new kiosks meant to help Disadvantaged Business Enterprises

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The city of Mobile and its Office of Supplier Diversity have a new in-person kiosk at Government Plaza to help small business owners in the port city

The kiosk was unveiled this morning on the fifth floor of Government Plaza.

There are two kiosks meant to help minority, women, and veteran owned businesses as well as businesses in qualifying low-income areas become certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprises.

City leaders say this will benefit the economy of the port city.

“We have a need for contractors rather it be roofers, electrical, concrete, anything that has to do with maintenance… painters especially. That helps to get those contractors in and make sure they get the proper licensing,” said Archnique Kidd, the Supplier Diversity Manager for the city of Mobile.

The kiosks will be available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The city asks you give them a call first and someone will be able to assist you when you get there.

The kiosk can also be used to help people find potential employment by connecting them to firms working within the City of Mobile.