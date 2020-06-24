City of Mobile, Tourism groups announce new Tourism Improvement District

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council passed an ordinance May 19 to form a new Mobile Tourism Improvement District (MTID) aimed to support the lodging community.

This 5-year public-private partnership is the first of its kind in the state and is designed to raise $1.3 million annually.

More cities across the country have been creating tourism districts like Savannah, GA. Memphis, TN. and Tampa, FL.

The district will begin July 1, 2020 and consist of a board of directors with hoteliers from around the county.

Visit Mobile says they have been working for the past 7 years with city officials to create an innovative solution to attract more people to Mobile.

