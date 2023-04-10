MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’ve ever been to a football game or graduation at the University of South Alabama, you know traffic can be bad. The city of Mobile is looking at ways to improve the situation. Big events can be great at bringing people together but when they’re over, leaving and getting around can be a hassle.

Recently the Mobile City Council approved funding for a planning project to look at the traffic around the University of South Alabama during big events. Those big events can include basketball games, graduations, football games or anything that brings a lot of people to campus at one time. The study will focus on areas around Hanock Whitney Stadium and the Mitchell Center. They’re looking at ways to keep drivers informed on quick ways in and out or help others in the area avoid the congestion altogether.

“Relaying information to the user in a more efficient manner so that they can either go to an app or that there’s wayfinding signs or variable message boards put up during the events that gives them information. And then also to help us cut down on possibly the number of police officers they have to use on the street,” said Mobile Traffic Engineering Director Jennifer White. “If we have a more efficient plan for moving traffic to react to that traffic, but it is parallel to this planning project for special events, the city is going out there and upgrading all the signals along that corridor anyway, putting in new timing and then having communication to those signals so that we can bring it back into our traffic management center.” The project will focus on the major travel arteries that border the campus–Old Shell Road and University Boulevard.

The project should start soon and be slated to cost nearly $200,000.