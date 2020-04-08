City of Mobile to provide portables, feeding stations across city

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the city will provide portables and set up feeding stations across the city to help people experiencing homelessness.
The locations he mentioned are on Washington Avenue, at Three Circle Church at Sage and Emogene, and the Business innovation center at 1301 Azalea Road.
Stimpson said this should be set up by next week.
