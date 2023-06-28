MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the temperatures continuing to rise, excessive heat warnings are expected to be put in place for Mobile County. In an effort to help combat those high temperatures, officials with the City of Mobile are planning to open multiple community centers as “cooling centers.”
Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees Thursday with the heat index reaching between 113 and 120 degrees. The locations that will be open include:
- Figures Community Center
- 658 Donald Street Mobile, AL 36617
- Sullivan Community Center
- 351 N. Catherine Street Mobile, AL 36603
- Lavretta Community Center
- 200 W. Parkway Drive Mobile, AL 36608
- Rickarby Community Center
- 550 Rickarby Street Mobile, AL 36606
- Harmon Community Center
- 1611 Belfast Street Mobile, AL 36605
- Laun Community Center
- 5401 Windmill Drive Mobile, AL 36693
- Stotts Community Center
- 2150 Demetropolis Road Mobile, AL 36693
The centers will be opened during their regularly scheduled business hours when excessive heat warnings are in effect.
The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department has created a list of rules which include:
- Any property, bags, clothing, etc.… are subject to be checked before person(s) can be
admitted to the facility. Failure to cooperate will result in denial of entry.
- All bags will be stowed in a common secured area. Access will be granted on an as-needed basis. Failure to cooperate will result in denial of entry.
- No alcohol or tobacco is allowed inside this facility. Staff will determine the designated outside smoking area.
- Participants must respect everyone, always.
- Participants must follow rules and always adhere to directives given by staff.