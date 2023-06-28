MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the temperatures continuing to rise, excessive heat warnings are expected to be put in place for Mobile County. In an effort to help combat those high temperatures, officials with the City of Mobile are planning to open multiple community centers as “cooling centers.”

Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees Thursday with the heat index reaching between 113 and 120 degrees. The locations that will be open include:

Figures Community Center 658 Donald Street Mobile, AL 36617

Sullivan Community Center 351 N. Catherine Street Mobile, AL 36603

Lavretta Community Center 200 W. Parkway Drive Mobile, AL 36608

Rickarby Community Center 550 Rickarby Street Mobile, AL 36606

Harmon Community Center 1611 Belfast Street Mobile, AL 36605

Laun Community Center 5401 Windmill Drive Mobile, AL 36693

Stotts Community Center 2150 Demetropolis Road Mobile, AL 36693



The centers will be opened during their regularly scheduled business hours when excessive heat warnings are in effect.

The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department has created a list of rules which include: