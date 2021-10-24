City of Mobile to hold recycling survey

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile announced Oct. 20 that a recycling survey will be conducted via telephone.

The City wants to gather data about how Mobilians view the city’s recycling options, according to a Facebook post from the City of Mobile. 

The University of South Alabama will conduct the survey, according to the post.

The City of Mobile urges residents to complete the survey if they are called.

The Mobile recycling center recently reopened Oct. 13 after a fire halted the transportation of the city’s recyclables to a Florida recycling facility.

