MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile will be hosting a neighborhood planning workshop for people who live in the Toulminville community.

According to a news release, the workshop is part of an effort to create a neighborhood plan for the community. A neighborhood plan is “a document that outlines the shared vision, values, and priorities of a community within a specific area of the city.”

The release said officials with the City of Mobile will be at the meeting to gather public feedback from previous meetings and create a plan for Toulminville. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m., in the Leflore High School Library.