MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the busier streets in Mobile will soon undergo road construction. The city is planning an approximately $6 million project to improve a part of Dauphin Street.

Thursday, the City of Mobile will host a public information meeting to discuss its plans for the street and its frequent travelers.

To help improve the efficiency of traffic flow between Sage Avenue and Springhill Medical Center near I-65 West, the city is developing a plan to redesign the roadway and intersection layout.

Some of the new improvements include installing new traffic signals, extending turn lanes and adding median openings. The majority of this project’s funding will come from federal aid, with a smaller amount allocated from local funds.



City Engineer, Nick Amberger, said they’ve been studying ways to make adjustments to this street for quite some time.

“Nobody likes to sit still in traffic so, making the corridors more efficient, you know it’s good for businesses,” said Amberger. “With this corridor particularly, we have Spring Hill memorial hospital, so we want to make sure anybody that needs to get to the hospital in a very quick manner is able to do so.”

The public information meeting regarding this project will be held at Spring Hill College’s Byrne Memorial Hall from 5 to 7 p.m.

Amberger said planners will be at the meeting to show visual descriptions of the new modifications and answer questions.

“We want to take and solicit the public’s input to factor that into what the engineers have already seen and help compliment the changes that are being made,” said Amberger.

The City of Mobile said that during construction, they will make efforts to limit traffic impacts and delays for residents, businesses, and drivers. Road construction could begin as early as next year.