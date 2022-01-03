City of Mobile to host Household Hazardous Waste Collection

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The City of Mobile is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile will be hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Jan. 29.

This event is free and will give Mobile residence a chance to safely and responsibly discard items that can’t be thrown away in the regular trash. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at James Seals Jr. Park.

Some accepted items include:

  • Automotive fluids
  • Aerosols
  • Batteries
  • Fluorescent tubes
  • Paint
  • Cleaners
  • Pesticides
  • Herbicides
  • Fertilizers

Non-accepted items include:

  • Tires
  • Explosives
  • Firearms
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Medical Waste
  • Appliances
  • Equipment

Registration for the event is now open and you can click here to register.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories