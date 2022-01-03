City of Mobile to host Household Hazardous Waste Collection

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile will be hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Jan. 29.

This event is free and will give Mobile residence a chance to safely and responsibly discard items that can’t be thrown away in the regular trash. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at James Seals Jr. Park.

Some accepted items include:

Automotive fluids

Aerosols

Batteries

Fluorescent tubes

Paint

Cleaners

Pesticides

Herbicides

Fertilizers

Non-accepted items include:

Tires

Explosives

Firearms

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Waste

Appliances

Equipment

Registration for the event is now open and you can click here to register.