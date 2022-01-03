City of Mobile to host Household Hazardous Waste Collection

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile will be hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Jan. 29.
This event is free and will give Mobile residence a chance to safely and responsibly discard items that can’t be thrown away in the regular trash. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at James Seals Jr. Park.
Some accepted items include:
- Automotive fluids
- Aerosols
- Batteries
- Fluorescent tubes
- Paint
- Cleaners
- Pesticides
- Herbicides
- Fertilizers
Non-accepted items include:
- Tires
- Explosives
- Firearms
- Pharmaceuticals
- Medical Waste
- Appliances
- Equipment
Registration for the event is now open and you can click here to register.