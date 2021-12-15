City of Mobile to host Holiday Extravaganza and Toy Giveaway

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department is hosting their Holiday Extravaganza and Toy Giveaway.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile will host the Holiday Extravaganza and Toy Giveaway Saturday, Dec. 18 for Mobile residents.

This indoor Christmas event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the James Seals Community Center 540 Texas St. in Mobile. The event will include:

  • A live DJ
  • Wish Wall
  • Christmas Crafts
  • Bounce houses
  • Kids Karaoke
  • local vendors
  • Food trucks
  • Games
  • Special guest appearance from Santa Claus

The City of Mobile is also collecting toys for this event until Thursday, Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 48 North Sage Ave. in Mobile. These toys will go to children here in Mobile.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories