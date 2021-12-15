City of Mobile to host Holiday Extravaganza and Toy Giveaway

City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department is hosting their Holiday Extravaganza and Toy Giveaway.

This indoor Christmas event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the James Seals Community Center 540 Texas St. in Mobile. The event will include:

A live DJ

Wish Wall

Christmas Crafts

Bounce houses

Kids Karaoke

local vendors

Food trucks

Games

Special guest appearance from Santa Claus

The City of Mobile is also collecting toys for this event until Thursday, Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 48 North Sage Ave. in Mobile. These toys will go to children here in Mobile.