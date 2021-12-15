City of Mobile to host Holiday Extravaganza and Toy Giveaway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile will host the Holiday Extravaganza and Toy Giveaway Saturday, Dec. 18 for Mobile residents.
This indoor Christmas event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the James Seals Community Center 540 Texas St. in Mobile. The event will include:
- A live DJ
- Wish Wall
- Christmas Crafts
- Bounce houses
- Kids Karaoke
- local vendors
- Food trucks
- Games
- Special guest appearance from Santa Claus
The City of Mobile is also collecting toys for this event until Thursday, Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 48 North Sage Ave. in Mobile. These toys will go to children here in Mobile.