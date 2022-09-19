MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Mobile announced they will be hosting a Household Hazardous Collection event on Oct. 22.

This event is free and gives residents of the City of Mobile and chance to safely discard items that cannot be thrown away in the regular trash. The event will take place at the James Seales Jr Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Some items that can be discarded at the event include:

Automotive fluids

Aerosols

Batteries

Fluorescent tubes

Paint

Cleaners

Pesticides

Herbicides

Fertilizers

Items that will not be accepted include:

Tires

Explosives

Firearms

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Waste

Appliances

Equipment

This event is only open to individuals and they must register before the event. Businesses and contractors are not allowed to drop off items.