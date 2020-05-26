City of Mobile to honor civilian heroes of three-alarm apartment fire Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is set to honor three civilian heroes who jumped into action when an apartment building was burning last week.

According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, the three people ensured more than 20 people were able to escape the fire at the Summer Place apartments.

MFRD was able to successfully track down the 3 brave civilians responsible for ensuring more than 20 people, including small children, were able to safely escape the burning building at Serenity Apartments on Wed, May 20th. Special announcement coming Tuesday with City Council. pic.twitter.com/hCVYWqDBim — Mobile Fire-Rescue (@MobileFRD) May 23, 2020

One of the three, Quinn Parish, who pulled a woman from her apartment as smoke and flames filled her home.

The fire happened last Wednesday. Parish told News 5 he was walking to the store from a neighboring complex, where he lives, and saw the smoke and rushed to see what was happening.

He says he heard a woman screaming for help and jumped into action.

Tuesday morning, he and two others will be honored before the city council meeting. Mayor Sandy Stimpson says they will have a special award for the heroes.

