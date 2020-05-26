City of Mobile to honor civilian heroes of three-alarm apartment fire Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is set to honor three civilian heroes who jumped into action when an apartment building was burning last week.
According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, the three people ensured more than 20 people were able to escape the fire at the Summer Place apartments.
One of the three, Quinn Parish, who pulled a woman from her apartment as smoke and flames filled her home.
The fire happened last Wednesday. Parish told News 5 he was walking to the store from a neighboring complex, where he lives, and saw the smoke and rushed to see what was happening.
He says he heard a woman screaming for help and jumped into action.
Tuesday morning, he and two others will be honored before the city council meeting. Mayor Sandy Stimpson says they will have a special award for the heroes.
