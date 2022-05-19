MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is cracking down on its curfew for minors in the Downtown Entertainment District, a curfew that has been in effect since 2011.

The curfew ordinance says it is unlawful for people 18-years-old and younger to be in the Downtown Entertainment District during specific hours. Officials with the City of Mobile said the curfew for minors will be heavily enforced from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Police will be checking IDs and said any minor who is in the entertainment district between the listed hours will be taken into custody, especially if a parent or guardian is not with them.

Officials said the Downtown Entertainment District includes, “the south by Government Street from its intersection with Water Street to its intersection with Dearborn Street, thence by Dearborn Street from its intersection with Government Street to its intersection with Conti Street, thence by Conti Street from its intersection with Dearborn Street to its intersection with Washington Avenue; on the east by Water Street from its intersection with Government Street to its intersection with St. Joseph Street; on the north by St. Joseph Street from its intersection with Water Street to its intersection with St. Louis Street, thence by St. Louis Street from its intersection with St. Joseph Street to its intersection with Washington Avenue; and on the west by Washington Avenue from its intersection with St. Louis Street to its intersection with Conti Street.”

