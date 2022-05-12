MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Mobile announced Thursday in a Facebook post that they would be cracking down on parking violations in the upcoming months.

The City of Mobile’s parking management contractor will be working with the Mobile Police Department to immobilize vehicles due to outstanding parking fines. Vehicle owners who have five or more unpaid parking fines could risk getting a boot placed on their vehicle starting June 1, 2022.

Throughout the rest of May, City of Mobile team members will be giving out warnings to drivers who have more than five unpaid tickets to, “create awareness and provide ample time to settle any outstanding fines,” according to the post. Anyone who has outstanding tickets from the City of Mobile is encouraged to call Republic Parking at 251-438-9132.