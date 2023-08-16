MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile will begin renovations in Bienville Square on Monday, Aug. 21, as part of a $3.2 million project, according to a release from a city spokesperson. The park will be closed to the public for several months.

Contractors are set to begin putting up fencing around the perimeter of the square on Monday. Putting the fencing up should take three days.

The million-dollar project will “make improvements throughout the interior of the park, including upgraded lighting, walkways, bluestone pavers, landscaping, and the addition of a seat wall,” according to the release.

The project is being funded through the Tax Increment Financing District. JPayne Organization LLC will be leading the project for the city.

“Bienville Square is one of the most recognizable locations in Mobile and one of the primary gathering spaces in our historic downtown,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “We are very excited to begin these improvements and can’t wait to see a revitalized Ketchum Fountain back in the center of this beautiful park. Once this project is completed, Mobilians and downtown stakeholders will like what they see.”

The project is expected to be completed in early 2024.