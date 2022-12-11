MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Could curbside recycling someday come to Mobile and other places in Mobile County? These are some of the questions a new study will answer as Mobile looks to expand its recycling reach. With only two recycling drop-off locations in the city limits, it takes some dedication for people who sort their trash and drop it off themselves.

“We’re into the recycling, we’re into it for the planet, there’s too much trash and stuff floating around,” said recycler Ed Blount. The city received a state grant to expand recycling. This past week the Mobile City Council approved a contract for a study to look at not just what the city of Mobile has now but what’s around all of Mobile County and how municipalities in the county could work together to improve it. According to a survey released earlier this year, most people in Mobile say recycling is important.

“So we want it and most folks in the survey were willing to pay for [curbside recycling] so we have to figure out how to do it,” said City of Mobile Chief Resilience Officer Casi Callaway. Recyclers seem receptive to a curbside option.

“It would save me a trip, save some gas and I think it would get more people to recycle,” said recycler Josh Crowley. One key is trying to figure out how partnering with other municipalities could help.

“How much would curbside recycling cost if we brought it to the city of Mobile or the city of Mobile, Saraland, Satsuma, how many of us could do it, and if we did it together would that bring the cost down?” asked Callaway.

Another big question on the table–should Mobile keep taking recyclables to Pensacola after being collected? The drawback of the current system is the cost of shipping it there and Mobile has to close its recycling when ECUA is closed. The study may wrap up halfway through 2023.