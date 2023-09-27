MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile will start collecting household garbage and trash in the newly annexed areas starting Monday, Oct. 2.

Those who live north of Grelot Road will not have their trash picked up until Oct. 9. Mobile residents in the newly annexed areas will receive free weekly garbage pickup and free trash pickup twice a month.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, “We were incredibly excited to welcome more than 19,000 new residents to Mobile in July, and we are just as excited to begin providing full city services to those residents in the coming weeks. Our goal is to make sure these Mobilians look back and view joining our city as a positive. As we begin implementing new services in these areas, please don’t hesitate to contact Mobile 311 or my office if you have any questions or concerns.”

Garbage carts have been delivered to households in the annexed areas for the past month. If you have not received a cart and live in the annexed area, you are asked to submit a Mobile 311 request. Additional carts can also be purchased by submitting a 311 request.