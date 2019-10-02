City of Mobile speaks about field sharing issue at Medal of Honor Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several parents, coaches, and players were confused Tuesday night at Medal of Honor park over who had the right to practice on the only lit field.

Lacrosse, soccer, and football teams were all on the field. In the end, the football teams were practicing on the main lit areas. News 5 asked police officers at the field what was happening. They said they were there to keep the peace on the field and that while some coaches were arguing, there was no physical fight.

News 5 reached out to the City of Mobile about the issue. A spokesperson for the city told News 5 they are aware of the situation. The city has a limited amount of lit fields. In May of this year, the city put in a new permit process so teams could have access to the fields, and overcrowding would not be an issue.

According to the city, both the lacrosse and soccer teams have signed their permits, but the football teams practicing on Tuesday night did not have any permit. While the football teams have been in talks with the city about field use, they have not gotten their permit.

Spokesperson for the City of Mobile, Jen Zoghby said, “We have a new process in place to share limited field space and we welcome all groups and all teams to share that space through this permitting process.”