City of Mobile Senior Centers to welcome back participants next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department will be welcoming seniors back into our Senior Centers at a limited capacity beginning April 19.

Under new guidance from Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Senior Services (ADSS), the Connie Hudson Senior Center and Parkway Senior Center will be open for fitness center usage with limited capacity beginning next week. Several new protocols will be required for staff and participants in order to minimize any possible transmission of COVID-19.

All who enter our senior centers will be strongly encouraged to wear masks, complete a health checklist and follow proper sanitations and hygiene practices. These additional protocols will be communicated to all visitors prior to entering the buildings and posted throughout our facilities.

“We realize the changes at our senior centers may limit the number of participants we can have at one time, but they are in place to provide a safer experience for everyone,” Supervisor of Senior and

Therapeutic Programs Ashley-Nicole Flowers said in a press release. “We are balancing the health and safety of our participants with our capacity and resources, and we hope to serve as many seniors as possible.”

In addition to these in-person activities, all drive-thru and virtual programming will continue as usual.

The Connie Hudson Senior Center located at 3201 Hillcrest Road and Parkway Senior Center is located at 1600 Boykin Boulevard. Both will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. by reservation only. You can call the center at 251-602-4963 or email mprdseniors@cityofmobile.org with any questions or concerns. Reserve time slots online here.