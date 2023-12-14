MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Secret Scientist Clothing to host the Secret Santa Toy Giveaway and Holiday Extravaganza.

The event will allow children in the Mobile community to have toys on Christmas day. Secret Scientist is a streetwear company that Mobilian Tony Davis founded. They will be giving away up to $50,000 worth of toys, according to a news release.

The event will take place at the Mobile Convention Center on Dec. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. It is free, open to the public, and will feature food, inflatables, music, and more.

“It is incredible to see a successful company like Secret Scientist giving back to the community, and we are thrilled to partner with them to make this fantastic holiday event for local kids possible,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “I know there will be a lot of smiling faces at the event next Tuesday.”

Toys will be available while supplies last; the limit is one toy per child. The child must be at the event to receive the toy.

