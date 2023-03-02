MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile reported partnering agencies, community groups and Mobilians helped collect over 257,000 pounds of litter in 2022, according to a release.

The community collected 13,600 pounds, the City of Mobile collected 55,200 pounds, city partners collected 163,300 pounds and the Osprey Initiative collected 24,8000 pounds.

“Working together, Mobilians removed more than a quarter of a million pounds of litter from our streets and waterways last year, and that’s truly amazing,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “I’d like to thank the entire City of Mobile Litter Crew as well as fantastic partners like the Alabama Department of Transportation, Ransom Ministries and the Osprey Initiative. Finally, if you picked up trash on your daily run or participated in a community clean-up in 2022, we thank you for your contribution too!”

The City of Mobile created a Litter Toolkit in 2021 to “help organized community cleanups and report data from them,” according to the release.

The Litter Toolkit is useful for help planning a clean-up event. To get involved in Litter-Free Mobile, visit cityofmobile.org/litter.