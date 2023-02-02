MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile released a five-year plan for Capital Improvement Projects “that will guide public infrastructure improvements through 2027,” according to a release.

The release outlines more than $200 million in planned projects broken down into categories including transportation, parks and greenways, environmental protection, resiliency and City facilities.

“Having a detailed and transparent CIP Plan helps the administration and the City Council prioritize and organize projects that have the greatest impact on citizens,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “From roadway and sidewalk improvements to facility upgrades and environmental restoration, the projects outlined in this CIP plan will have a direct impact on Mobilians’ quality of life over the next several years.”

A few upcoming projects:

Transformative

Africatown Landing A Mobile River access point located under the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge that would include and plaza and parking area

Copeland Cox Tennis Center Expansion Includes construction of 12 indoor and 26 outdoor tennis courts

Combined Public Safety Headquarters New combined Mobile Fire and Police Headquarters at the existing MPD headquarters, but facing Airport Boulevard



Parks and Greenways

Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail Extending the trail west of I-65 and provide southern access to the trail for neighborhoods south of Mill Street Park

Waterfront Revitalization Land to the North of the Convention Center will be improved for future developments



Environment

Midtown Drainage Work will study and address drainage in Midtown area

Riverside Drive Pipe Repairs Over 400 linear feet of drainage pipe will be repaired



City Facilities

Africatown Welcome Center Public facility dedicated to the promotion of the Africatown community

Civic Center Complex Renovation The City contracted a firm to “create a new master plan that would consider future uses for the site”

Animal Services Facility A modern animal shelter will come to the City of Mobile to replace the old one created in 1965



The City of Mobile has set up an active dashboard where residents can stay up to date with all projects and their progress. A full breakdown of each project is also available.