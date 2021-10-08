City of Mobile recycling centers set to reopen Wednesday, Oct. 13

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2016, file photo, crushed plastic bottles sit in a bale following sorting at the Mid-America Recycling plant, in Lincoln, Neb. Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo and Keurig Dr. Pepper are investing $100 million to improve U.S. bottle recycling and processing. (Francis Gardler/The Journal-Star via AP, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile recycling centers are set to reopen after repairs have been completed at Emerald Coast Utilities Authority’s Materials Recycling Facility in Escambia County, Fla. The city transports its recyclables to the Florida facility, and operations have been shut down there after a fire damaged the facility in August.

Mobile’s recycling centers at 308 Pinehill Drive and 4851 Museum Drive are tentatively set to reopen for drop-offs at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The centers will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Recycling at the two drop-off locations is for Mobile residents only.

For more information, call 251-208-5311 or visit the city’s recycling page.