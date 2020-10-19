City of Mobile recycling centers reopen

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile recycling centers have reopened after being closed from damage sustained from Hurricane Sally at the Pensacola facility.

As of Monday 4851 Museum Drive and 310 Pinehill Drive are reopened. The drop-off locations are open 7AM to 6 PM Monday to Friday and 7 AM to 4 PM Saturday and Sunday.

