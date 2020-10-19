City of Mobile recycling centers reopen

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile recycling centers have reopened after being closed from damage sustained from Hurricane Sally at the Pensacola facility.
As of Monday 4851 Museum Drive and 310 Pinehill Drive are reopened. The drop-off locations are open 7AM to 6 PM Monday to Friday and 7 AM to 4 PM Saturday and Sunday.
LATEST STORIES
- Fire inside official California ballot drop box under arson investigation
- Fight video released after two voters in Georgia get into polling station tussle
- ‘Sesame Street’ launches a podcast to help educate kids
- 4 things we know about Thursday’s final Trump-Biden presidential debate
- Pensacola Interstate Fair kicks off Thursday with COVID-19 changes