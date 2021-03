MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile’s recycling drop-off centers at 4851 Museum Drive and 310 Pinehill Drive are closed until further notice.

According to the city, the closure is due to issues at the location in Pensacola where the collections are delivered for processing. The city is awaiting updates from the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority and will notify Mobile residents as soon as they can resume operations at the local facilities.