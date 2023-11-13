MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson requested former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama, Kenyen Brown, to review the Mobile Police Department’s policy, procedures and training related to officers’ use of force.

This decision came hours after MPD’s Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team conducted a pre-dawn search warrant on a home on Sheringham Drive, which resulted in a 16-year-old boy’s death.

The Mobile SWAT Team stands outside of a crime scene.

The search warrant was conducted following complaints of drug-related activity at the home.

A few hours later, the police department released a statement that said the boy pointed a laser-sighted handgun at officers when they entered the home. An officer shot the boy at least once. The boy was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police did not release the boy’s name.

Police were originally looking for 18-year-old Deangelo Adjessom, who was not at the property during the raid.

A few hours later, Adjessom was seen giving his identification card to a police officer on the scene, turning himself in. He was charged with possession of marijuana.

Deangelo Adjessom is seen giving his I.D. to officers on the scene.

The incident marked the third deadly encounter with the Mobile Police Department this year.

Jawan Dallas died on July 2 after being tased at least twice by MPD officers who responded to a burglary in progress; witnesses said Dallas was sitting in his car when police approached him.

Christopher Jones, a 24-year-old man known to have schizophrenia, was shot by police on Oct. 2 after he pointed a shotgun at police officers.

“I have unanswered questions about the events leading up to this tragic outcome, and I am taking immediate steps to get those answers,” Stimpson said in a statement.

All evidence from prior incidents, including body camera footage, will be reviewed as part of Brown’s investigation.

“Following this review, he will issue a report of his findings and recommendations within 90 days,” Stimpson said.

The review will be made public.

The police department said they conducted a ‘knock-and-announce’ search warrant on the home, often used by police departments to announce their presence at a person’s doorstep before entering a home.

The ‘knock-and-announce’ rule was incorporated into the Fourth Amendment of the United States Constitution:

“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched and the persons or things to be seized.”

At the scene, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the SWAT Team forced entry into the home.

Stimpson has since placed an immediate ban on pre-dawn search warrants conducted by the Mobile Police Department unless there is a “pressing need to protect human life.”

Stimpson said that if a pre-dawn search warrant must be conducted, police would need approval from the Chief of Police and the Public Safety Director.

A pre-dawn photo of an ambulance at the crime scene.

“In looking back over the last ten years, the progress made in the area of public safety was the result of building trust between the community, our police officers, and my administration,” Stimpson said.

The police department’s Criminal Investigation Unit has opened an investigation into the shooting. Meanwhile, the Office of Professional Responsibility will conduct a separate, administrative investigation of the officer’s actions.

All evidence will be turned over to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office for another, separate investigation.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.