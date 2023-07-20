Dallas laid to rest on what would have been his 37th birthday.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of Jawan Dallas submitted a notice to the City of Mobile for future claims in the death of Jawan Dallas, who died shortly after an encounter with the Mobile Police Department.

This comes on the same day Dallas was laid to rest, which was also his birthday.

The family partnered with prominent civil rights attorneys Ben Krump, Harry Daniels, John Burris and Lee Merritt. Among them, they have represented the families of George Floyd, Tyre Nichols, Rodney King and more. They are also joined by Civil Rights Bishop William Barber.

Daniels said he is prepared to file multiple claims against the city:

Unlawful Seizure

Unlawful use of a Taser

Battery

“As Dr. King said, injustice anywhere is a threat the justice everywhere,” Daniels said.

Dallas died on July 2 after being tased at least twice by Mobile Police. Eyewitnesses said police beat Dallas during the incident; however, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said Dallas autopsy results showed no signs of ‘bruising, blunt force trauma or cotorsion.’

Leading up to the incident, a 911 caller said a man was attempting to break into their home, which led to a rapid police response. In the same call, the caller said the suspect was only standing on their property. Daniels said that described trespassing at most, which is a misdemeanor in the State of Alabama.

The 911 caller described the suspect as being a black male wearing red clothing. Although Dallas matched the description, the same 911 callers said Dallas was not the man on their property.

“All I can think about is the volt that this kid, this young man received in his body when he should not have received any,” Burris said.

Less than a week after the incident, Dallas’s family requested to see body camera footage. That request was quickly denied by the city.

“That is material evidence for the courts, and we want to make sure that the investigation keeps its integrity. I think you find that at no surprise,” Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said.

“If you have nothing to hide, why not show the video,” Krump said in response to Chief Prine’s remarks. “All of Mobile is watching, but we’re going to make sure all of America is watching.”

The attorney said they plan to file a federal lawsuit against the city soon.