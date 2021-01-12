City of Mobile: Public vaccination site coming to civic center

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is working with USA Health Systems to create a public COVID-19 vaccination site at the Mobile Civic Center.
In Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s nightly newsletter Monday, Stimpson said the city plans to release more information about how this public vaccination site will be operated later this week.
Last week, Gov. Kay Ivey has announced the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) would begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations for people 75 years or older as well as first responders by appointment only beginning Monday, Jan. 18.
The ADPH has been overwhelmed with calls to the appointment line. To schedule an appointment for the free COVID-19 vaccination, call toll-free at 1 (855) 566-5333.
