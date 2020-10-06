City of Mobile providing debris drop-off, sandbag sites

Release from the City of Mobile

Mobile, AL – In an effort to expedite the collection of debris left over from Hurricane Sally, the City of Mobile has set up drop off locations for bagged yard debris in two separate locations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct 7-9. These drop off locations do not replace our current efforts.

Our crews have collected nearly 50% of the estimated 381,360 cubic yards of trash and debris throughout the city and will continue these efforts in the coming weeks. However, these drop off locations will allow citizens who are able to bring bagged yard debris like leaves to the city in hopes of preventing them from becoming additional debris if Hurricane Delta impacts the Mobile area. Those who wish to take advantage of this option are asked to only bring bagged yard debris to the drop off locations.

The drop off sites for bagged yard debris will be at the following locations beginning Wednesday:

– James Seals Community Center at 540 Texas St.

– Langan Municipal Park at 4901 Zeigler Blvd.

Citizens can drop off bags of yard debris between Wednesday, Oct. 7 and Friday, Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A trailer will be set up in the parking lot of each location to drop off the bagged yard debris.

The City is also opening a sandbag filling station at Langan Municipal Park at 4901 Zeigler Blvd. Citizens will be able to fill their own sandbags at the location. The city will have some bags available for citizens but those supplies are limited. The sandbag filling station is self-service and will be operational during the same hours as the drop off sites for bagged yard debris.

Delta is currently a Category 4 Hurricane but has the potential to weaken as it enters the cooler waters of the Gulf of Mexico. While it’s too early to predict the path of the storm, the City of Mobile and our public safety teams are continuing to monitor Delta closely and communicate with state and county officials. We will provide updates as we learn more in the coming days.

