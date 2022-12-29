MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department is hosting “Friday Night Live” on Feb. 10, a concert series with six different brass bands open to the public.
Friday Night Live will be held at Cathedral Square from 5:30 to 10 p.m. and is free.
Band schedule
|Time
|Band
|Originating City
|5:30 p.m.
|Blow House Brass Band
|Mobile
|6:10 p.m.
|Brass Tyrannosaurus
|New Orleans, LA
|6:50 p.m.
|5-Mile Brass Band
|Mobile
|7:30 p.m.
|The Outlawz Brass Band
|Mobile
|8:10 p.m.
|Big 6 Brass Band
|New Orleans, LA
|9:05 p.m.
|Bryan Morris And The Truth Brass Band
|New Orleans, LA & Baton Rouge, LA
You are encouraged to bring your own blankets and chairs. No tents are allowed.
“By attending this event you agree to be photographer,” reads the release.