MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department is hosting “Friday Night Live” on Feb. 10, a concert series with six different brass bands open to the public.

Friday Night Live will be held at Cathedral Square from 5:30 to 10 p.m. and is free.

Band schedule

TimeBandOriginating City
5:30 p.m.Blow House Brass BandMobile
6:10 p.m.Brass TyrannosaurusNew Orleans, LA
6:50 p.m.5-Mile Brass BandMobile
7:30 p.m.The Outlawz Brass BandMobile
8:10 p.m.Big 6 Brass BandNew Orleans, LA
9:05 p.m.Bryan Morris And The Truth Brass BandNew Orleans, LA & Baton Rouge, LA

You are encouraged to bring your own blankets and chairs. No tents are allowed.

“By attending this event you agree to be photographer,” reads the release.

Provided by City of Mobile via Facebook