MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department is hosting “Friday Night Live” on Feb. 10, a concert series with six different brass bands open to the public.

Friday Night Live will be held at Cathedral Square from 5:30 to 10 p.m. and is free.

Band schedule

Time Band Originating City 5:30 p.m. Blow House Brass Band Mobile 6:10 p.m. Brass Tyrannosaurus New Orleans, LA 6:50 p.m. 5-Mile Brass Band Mobile 7:30 p.m. The Outlawz Brass Band Mobile 8:10 p.m. Big 6 Brass Band New Orleans, LA 9:05 p.m. Bryan Morris And The Truth Brass Band New Orleans, LA & Baton Rouge, LA

You are encouraged to bring your own blankets and chairs. No tents are allowed.

“By attending this event you agree to be photographer,” reads the release.