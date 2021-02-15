City of Mobile preparing for winter weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some of the roads in Mobile are still wet from the rain Monday morning, which could lead to dangerous black ice on roads when temperatures get below freezing.

The City of Mobile has sand trucks ready and prepared in case there is any black ice Monday evening.

They are loading up trucks with sand. The Public Works Department says they have 150 cubic yards of sand available and half a dozen trucks already loaded and standing by in case there are icy patches on the roads.

They are working with the Mobile Police Department, who’s Joint Operations Center is up and running and monitoring the road conditions.

They’re watching to see if the roads dry up before the temperature dips below freezing. Public works says if they need to spread the sand, they will begin this evening when it actually starts to get down to freezing.

“Right now, there’s really not a need to put it out, if it does start to freeze and we have icing conditions on these overpasses or any hills, then we’ll get out and put it out. Again, it only helps with a little bit of traction, it won’t melt the ice,” said Jim Delapp, executive director of public works.

The city is urging everyone to stay off the roadways for the next 24 hours.