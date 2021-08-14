City of Mobile postpones Dauphin Street Beer Festival to October

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the city of Mobile has postponed the Dauphin Street Beer Festival to October.

After speaking with local health officials, local hospitals and downtown bar and restaurant owners, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson decided to postpone the Aug. 28 event to Oct. 16, 2021, to protect public safety, frontline healthcare workers and those in the local service industry.

“There is not a responsible way to move forward with this event at this time because the Dauphin Street Beer Festival creates an environment that makes it difficult to properly social distance,” Stimpson said in a press release. “Our EMS and hospitals are in crisis, and many of our restaurants and bars are already facing staffing shortages because of COVID-19. Every person we have communicated with agrees postponing Beerfest to some point later this year is the best option to protect public health and the integrity of the event itself.”

Dr. Bill Admire, Chief Medical Officer at Mobile Infirmary, said all four of the city’s hospitals are currently “overwhelmed” with COVID-19 cases being driven by the delta variant. He encouraged Mobilians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to keep following the latest CDC guidance.

“We need immediate support from our community residents to get vaccinated, to social distance and to wear masks when appropriate,” Admire said in a statement. “This is the only way we can defend ourselves and the community from the current COVID-19 surge.”

Ticket holders and event participants can find more information at beerfestmobile.com.