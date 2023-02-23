MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile announced they are accepting applications for their paid summer “Y.E.S. Internship Program” which begins June 5, according to a release. The application will remain open until Monday, March 13.

“The Y.E.S. Initiative is geared toward teenagers and college students interested in gaining valuable experience in the local workforce,” reads the release.

Interns will have an opportunity to work with large employers, non profits, business and various departments throughout the City of Mobile.

The program is open to high school students ages 16 to 18 and college students ages 18 to 24. All interns must live in the City of Mobile. Interns will be paid $12 per hour and work up to 160 hours of “on-the-job workforce experience.”

Applicants will be interviewed and placed in departments based on availability and student interest.

“The Y.E.S. Initiative has helped thousands of young Mobilians gain paid work experience and make invaluable connections to local employers. We’ve also seen students start out as Y.E.S. Interns go on to become fulltime City of Mobile employees,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “If you’re a young person in our community looking to gain work experience, the Y.E.S. program is truly a great opportunity.”

The application can be found on the City of Mobile website.

Other upcoming dates: